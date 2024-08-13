NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeueHealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeueHealth stock. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. NeueHealth accounts for about 0.1% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of NeueHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeueHealth Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE NEUE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 8,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,641. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46. NeueHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

