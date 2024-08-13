Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Neuronetics Stock Down 58.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $0.75 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

