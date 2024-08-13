Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $0.75 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.
In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
