New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

New World Development Price Performance

NDVLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 1,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. New World Development has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

