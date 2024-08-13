Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. 23,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,475. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

