Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 12,099 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,726. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.