NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Trading Down 1.7 %

NovoCure stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.70. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.