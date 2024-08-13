NULS (NULS) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

NULS (NULS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. NULS has a market cap of $26.69 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,539,383 coins and its circulating supply is 109,424,850 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

