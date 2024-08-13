Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 229,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.