Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 229,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.