Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE NMT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.
