Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
