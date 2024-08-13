Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

