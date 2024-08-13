Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,727. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
