Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,727. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

