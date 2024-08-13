Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

