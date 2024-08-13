NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $109.02

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.02, but opened at $112.44. NVIDIA shares last traded at $113.60, with a volume of 56,390,543 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock worth $631,994,141 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 861.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,224,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,386,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056,981 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 799.1% during the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 83,367 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 692.6% in the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,222,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,068,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 880.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,585,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,801,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

