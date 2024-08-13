Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $415.61 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $415.61 million and $9.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.26 or 0.04464134 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06047191 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $15,122,431.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.