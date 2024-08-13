Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,221,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,628,000 after acquiring an additional 199,173 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 312,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.