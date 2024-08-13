Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

