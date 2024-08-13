Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,436 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.