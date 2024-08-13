Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. 10,437,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,877. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.