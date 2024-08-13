Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.53. 7,722,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,978,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

