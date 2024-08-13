Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 112,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 846,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

