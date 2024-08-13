Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.50

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 60074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.68).

The stock has a market cap of £102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.46.

Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 11.75%. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

