Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.26

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 126916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Olin Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 4,375.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

