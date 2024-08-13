ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.55, but opened at $41.53. Evercore ISI now has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. ON shares last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 5,091,160 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ON in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

