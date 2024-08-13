Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 307.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.