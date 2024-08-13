Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Ooma Stock Down 2.8 %

OOMA stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ooma by 52.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

