OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director David Vennettilli Sells 38,886 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $168,765.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 423,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,235. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

