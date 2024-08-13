Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Energy stock remained flat at $6.85 on Tuesday. 254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

