Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Origin Energy stock remained flat at $6.85 on Tuesday. 254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.
About Origin Energy
