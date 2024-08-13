Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 1,388.9% in July

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,388.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.

Orpea Price Performance

ORPEF remained flat at $14.22 during trading on Tuesday. Orpea has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

