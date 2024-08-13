Osmosis Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $268.56 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,967,964 coins and its circulating supply is 676,798,437 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars.

