OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
