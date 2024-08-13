Pamela J. Cramer Sells 49,006 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of RYTM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 253,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,250. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.49% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYTM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.