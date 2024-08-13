Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

PAM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

