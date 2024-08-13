Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 91,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,304. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 1,864,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 422,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

