PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $72.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

