Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.64.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.7 %

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

PPL stock opened at C$52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$53.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.