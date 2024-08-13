PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

PNNT has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.95 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 519,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 233,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

