Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 404,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,237,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,607,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Permian Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

