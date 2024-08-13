Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target Cut to $16.70

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.30 to $16.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR remained flat at $14.69 on Tuesday. 1,504,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,393,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,758,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after buying an additional 1,889,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 1,362,108 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

