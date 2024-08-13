Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
Pine Cliff Energy stock remained flat at C$0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$346.20 million, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNE
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.