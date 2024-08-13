Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock remained flat at C$0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$346.20 million, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

