Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $19.55 Average PT from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

