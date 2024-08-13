Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.00 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Plug Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

