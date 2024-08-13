Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of BPOPM stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.