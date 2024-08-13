Portage Biotech Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 15th (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 14th.
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
PRTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 1,041,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,650. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
