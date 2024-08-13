Portage Biotech Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 15th (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 14th.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

PRTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 1,041,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,650. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

