Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Potbelly has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Potbelly Stock Up 0.8 %

Potbelly stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 45,772 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $296,602.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,546,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,447.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,780 shares of company stock valued at $473,829. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 224.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

