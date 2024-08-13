PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

