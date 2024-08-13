Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Precigen Price Performance
Shares of PGEN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
