Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

