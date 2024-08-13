Predictive Oncology (POAI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 151.51%.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

