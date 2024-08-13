Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Position Reduced by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,005,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,914,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,295,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 2,498,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,203. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,203 shares of company stock worth $16,437,755. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

