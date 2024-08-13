Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 82.2% in July

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

