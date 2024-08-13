Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 82.2% in July

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Psykey Company Profile
