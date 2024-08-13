Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.92.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.31. 10,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.60. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

